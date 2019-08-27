{{featured_button_text}}
Joyce Ruth Martin

Joyce Ruth Martin peacefully passed away at the age of 66 years at her home in Santa Maria, on August 11, 2019, surrounded by her family. Joyce was born in Inglewood, California, in 1952. She decided to pursue her passion as a registered nurse, achieving multiple certifications and awards in various specialities throughout her career. She enjoyed reading, listening to music, writing poetry, and traveling. She was also self taught in American Sign Language and Russian. She was very intelligent & generous. She will be remembered by her infectious smile. Joyce is survived by her Daughter, Starla & (Paul) Vargas; Son, Gabriel B. Johnson; Brother, William J. Martin; Sister, Merrie L. & (Paul) Hall; numerous nieces and nephews; 8 Grandchildren, Gage & (Raquel) Vargas, Mirai, Alissa, Sienna & (Mando) Medina, Shanna and Joseph; 4 Great-Grandchildren, Gage, Aria, Emilio and Nathaniel. Joyce was preceded in death by her Parents, Eugene Henry Martin and Ruth Harriet Nelson; and Brother, Gene Paul Martin. Condolences may be sent to the family at starla_vargas@yahoo.com.

Arrangements Have Been Entrusted to the Care of

Lori Family Mortuary

Santa Maria, CA

(805) 922-5880

www.lorifamilymortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Martin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Tags

Load entries