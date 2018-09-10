Joyce Hieb passed away peacefully in her home on Friday September 7, 2018 at the age of 87. Joyce is survived by her husband Harold of 59 years. Joyce was born in San Marcos Texas March 18 1931. She moved to Santa Maria from Fresno with her husband in 1966. Joyce is survived by her two daughters Betty Jo and Shari and son Rodney. She has five grand children Nicholas, Nicole, Jackie, Phillip and Rod Jr. and five great grand children, Gavin, Aubrey, Rilynne, Braelee, Kamryn and Karter. Joyce loved to travel and has been to Mexico five times and once to Hawaii. One of her favorite travel destinations was Olvera Street in Los Angeles. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents Salome and Maria Vargas. She has a surviving sister Mary Cabral and brother Tommy Vargas..Joyce was loved very much by all and will be greatly missed. May God, in Christ's name, watch over her.
Viewing services will be held Wednesday 4 PM to 8 PM September 12, 2018 at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary and Crematory. Rosary will start at 6 PM. Mass services will be at St. Luis de Montfort Catholic Church Thursday September 13, 2018 at 10 AM. Her family will honor Joyce with a small gathering after the mass services.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
