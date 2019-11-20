{{featured_button_text}}
Joyce D. Foster

Joyce Day Foster, 89, of Santa Maria, CA, passed away peacefully on Nov. 18, 2019. She was born April 20, 1930 in Yuma, AZ. She was a long time resident of Santa Maria, raising her family here. She graduated 8th grade from Guadalupe School, and went on later to get her GED and Associate degree in Social Science from Hancock College. She worked 20 years for Santa Barbara County, retiring in 1990.

Joyce is survived by her 7 children, Kathy of Santa Maria, Evelyn Lopez of Bakersfield, CA, Stephen (Joanne) of Clovis, CA, Tim of Santa Maria, Donna Vidal of Denver, CO, Dennis of Morgan Hill, CA, and Andrew (Christine) of Santa Maria. She has 6 grandchildren, Troy Howard, Rebecca Foster, Thomas Lopez, Stephen Vidal, Roxanne Bueckers, and Keith Foster.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred A. in 1967, a WWII veteran, a son, Harold, in 1955, and a granddaughter, Michelle Lopez in 2005. Also, a son in law, Michael Capone (Kathy) in 2019, daughter in law, Sharon Foster (Dennis) in 2018, her sister, Beverley Charlton, and 2 brothers, Allen Foster and Russell Foster.

The viewing will be at 9 AM, Tuesday, Nov 26, at St Mary's Church in Santa Maria, followed by a funeral service at 10 AM, with burial immediately after at Santa Maria Cemetery.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.

