Joy Ellen Stears passed away, with family by her side, at her home in Santa Maria on June 22, 2019, she was 84. Born Joy Ellen Fairbanks on March 5, 1935 at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA to Charles & Ellen Fairbanks, Joy graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1952 and married Richard W. Stears in 1954. When Richard opened a Chevron Station in Santa Barbara, Joy took on the responsibility of bookkeeping. Upon Richard's retirement in the 1970s, they purchased a KOA Campground in Pocatello, Idaho where Joy began the process of becoming an enrolled agent with the IRS and established the Joy E. Stears Tax Service, before returning to Solvang, CA where she worked at Nielson's Market for several years until her retirement. In the years after the passing of her husband Richard in 1997, Joy spent time traveling and was a proud member of American Legion Post 534. In 2003, she purchased a home at Quail Meadows West where she was an active member of the community there; serving in multiple positions of the HOA, including president. Joy is survived by her only brother Charles Fairbanks of Santa Barbara, daughter Diana Clegg of Lompoc, son David Stears of Santa Maria, 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and her loving lap cat Corina. Preceded in death by her husband, Joy will rejoin Richard W. Stears in their final resting place at Santa Maria Cemetery (Veteran's Wall) in a private interment ceremony. A Celebration of Life will be held 11AM-2PM on June 29, 2019 at Quail Meadows West Clubhouse, 866 Whippoorwill Drive, Santa Maria, CA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joy's memory to the Santa Maria Humane Society.
