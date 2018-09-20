Joshua J. Niemi passed away peacefully on September 14th, at the age of 47 in Pismo Beach, California. He was born in Santa Maria, California on February 4th 1971, where he grew up and resided for most of his life until moving to Hawaii in 2001. In 2013 Josh moved to the San Francisco Bay Area and married Brenda O'Kane in 2014.
Joshua spent his childhood and teenage years around the ocean where he developed a fervor for surfing. He loved being anywhere close to the ocean and could contently spend hours just watching the waves. Joshua's pastime of searching outdoors for arrowheads and Native American artifacts resulted in an impressive collection. Josh had many friends, but made the biggest impact on those he worked with daily. For those of us that got to know Josh, he made our lives funnier, funner and was a true friend. What a blessing it was to be his friend.
Joshua is survived by his wife, Brenda O'Kane; by his mother Melinda Niemi and his father Thomas Niemi; by his brother David Niemi and stepsister Rachael Cline; and by many, many extended family members who shall cherish memories of him.
The last few of years of his life were spent in Pismo Beach, California with his wife, in order to be closer to his family and the beaches he grew up surfing in.
A visitation will be held on September 21st at 5:00 P.M. at Lady Family Mortuary in Arroyo Grande with a graveside service on September 22nd at 11:00 am at Arroyo Grande Cemetery followed by reception with location to be announced.
