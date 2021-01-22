Dear God,
Thank you for welcoming Josie to your Paradise. For once again her and Marcy can be together to dance a Cumbia because that is how they first met. They can sit down with compadres and have a cocktail and listen to music. As she strolls your gardens, she will come across her parents Louis and Sophia Flores. Under your apple tree, she will encounter her sisters Luz, Rebecca, Elodia, Ruth, and her brothers Louie, Manuel, and Gonzalo. Heaven is a long way from her birth place of Betteravia and her schools: Main Street Elementary, El Camino Jr. High and Santa Maria High School. If the children in Heaven need a helping hand, I know Mom would help them. She held different jobs, but her favorite employment was a kindergarten bilingual assistant at Robert Bruce School. I'm not sure if Heaven has Facebook, but I'm sure she will look down at all her friends on social media. God, her children and grandchildren will miss her: Sophia (Santos), Santos Jr., Joseph, Sophia, Victoria and her children Jaime, Angela, Rudy, Richard (Toni) and Jack. Her great grandchildren-Robert, Julieanne, Damian, Omar, Aviel, Robert Jr., Azalea, Aliza, Azari, Laveah, Lyla-were thankful for the time they were able to know her. But we are at peace. We will all be together again in your Paradise. I know Lord, my Mom would leave one message behind: Respect and cherish your parents, speak to them as often as you can, hug and give them a kiss with the words, “I love you”. Because one day they will be gone. Thank you God for accepting our Mom into heaven.
Viewing at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary Sunday, January 24, from 2pm to 6 pm. Graveside Service Monday January 25 at 11 A.M. Please follow all COVID Protocol. Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
