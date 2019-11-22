Josephine Rose Volanto

Josephine Rose (Phine) Volanto, 89, of Santa Maria, passed away November 17, 2019 at home after a lengthy illness.
She was born September 18, 1930 in Passaic, New Jersey to Joseph and Frances Neglia.
At the age of sixteen she met Joseph Volanto, Jr. They were married March 8, 1952 for 63 years before his passing in 2016. While Joe was serving in the Army in Korea she worked at Banker's Limited as a Typist. Upon his return she became a Homemaker soon after their daughter Darlene was born. In 1965 they moved to Santa Maria after taking a job at Vandenberg AFB as an Electrical Engineer. Within a year son Keith was born in Santa Maria.
A devoted Catholic, she was a member of The Children of Mary Organization and The Catholic Youth Organization. She was also a member of the Geraci Citizen League in New Jersey. Josephine was a member of The Italian Catholic Federation of Arroyo Grande #291 and a Volunteer at Marian Medical Center for many years. A member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #56.
Josephine was a Girl Scout Leader for Darlene, both in New Jersey and California. She attended Keith's sporting events as well as her grandchildren's sporting events and school activities.
With her dear friends John and Carol Fossa she and Joe traveled twice to Italy. One of those times they visited Josephine's parent's hometown of Geraci, Sicily, Italy. Being Italian she enjoyed cooking Italian foods. Josephine took pleasure having company over for tea and serving her Italian and fig cookies.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brother Bill Neglia, sisters Jean Benevento and Anna Del Favero and niece Helene Purpuro.
Josephine is survived by daughter Darlene (Terry) Dial of Santa Maria, son Keith (Theresa) Volanto of Dallas, TX, granddaughters Savannah Dial of Apple Valley, CA, Rana (Cody) Utsler of Round Rock, TX, Natalie Volanto of Dallas, TX, great grandsons Devin Earl, Lyric Gorton and Brentlee Gorton of Apple Valley, CA. Nieces Jeanette Leggieri and Mary Ann Misezak of New Jersey. Many great nieces and nephews. Special friends Marianna and Thomas Muscio, honorary grandsons Michael and Anthony Muscio.
The family would like to thank Vicky Moreno, her Caregiver of Family Home Care for many years so Josephine could stay in her home.
Services will be held 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in the Chapel of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home, followed by Inurnment in the Veteran's Memorial Wall in the Santa Maria Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
