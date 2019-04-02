Josephine Marie Beck passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 20, 2019 while in the care of her loving family.
Jo was born in Boise Idaho on May 26, 1935 to Bessie and Willis Coffin. Her brother Bob joined the family in 1937 and was a close and trusted friend throughout her life. She attended schools in Boise including Boise High and Boise Jr. College where she made numerous lifelong friends.
In her sophomore year she transferred to Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington majoring in Education and Psychology. While in school her love for working with children was enhanced as she was hired as Program Director of the YWCA. At Whitman she met and fell in love with Everett Beck. They were married on March 31, 1957 during spring break of their senior year. After graduation from Whitman College Jo taught 4th grade in Millbrae, CA while Everett completed a Physical Therapy Graduate program at Stanford University. In 1959 a physical therapy partnership with Leland Werner brought them to Santa Maria where they established the first physical therapy practice in the area.
Jo and Everett began their family with the birth of son Robert, followed by daughters Barbara and Robin. As an active parent in the Parent-Child Study Center at Alan Hancock College, Jo was elected Parent President and later was hired to lead the Alan Hancock Parent Participation Preschool. It was there that she developed many lifelong friendships in the community and became active in local, Tri-Counties and State Association for the Education of the Young Child. While leading the Parent Participation Pre-school she was asked to teach some of the new classes at the college and eventually was hired to be the Director of the Campus Children's Center. Jo later became Coordinator of the large and growing Early Childhood Studies program at Hancock. She was a gifted teacher, a strong advocate for children, parents and childhood educators and made a positive difference in so many lives. She lived her life believing that “Love is something, if you give it away, you end up having more.”
Jo retired in 1993 and enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandchildren and aging parents. She became active in AAUW, League of Women Voters, Great Decisions, Ned's Group, several book groups and a favorite Friday lunch bunch. She was an adventuresome traveler including a 12day rafting trip through the Grand Canyon to celebrate her 50th Wedding Anniversary. She had adventures in Guatemala, Paris, Russia, England, China, and Taiwan, connecting with people and making friends wherever she went.
Jo was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband Everett, her three children Robert Beck (wife Jo, son Christopher) Vallejo, CA and Barbara Tang (husband Jean, sons Casey and Oliver) Santa Maria CA, and Robin Cass (husband Mathew, son Robert and daughter Alex) Long Beach, CA and brother Robert Coffin (wife Shirley) Portland, Oregon.
A celebration of life, in honor of Jo, is being planned for May 18, 2019, 3:00 pm at the Santa Maria Inn.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.