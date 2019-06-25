Josephine Celeste Martino, died on the 3rd of June in Oxnard, California after a short illness. Her funeral services will be held on June 28, 2019 at 10 AM at 180 Patterson Road, Orcutt and a Celebration of Life will follow on July 5, 2019 at 6:30 PM.
Josephine was born on August 3, 1937 in Brooklyn, New York to Ennio and Rosaria Maria Martino. Josephine graduated from Catherine McAuley High School and Brooklyn College and worked as a Radiology Technician for many years. She also worker for several years as a bookkeeper and a tax preparer. Josephine was a member of Altrusa of Santa Maria and volunteered for several years at Marian Medical Center. She was an avid reader and taught us to to appreciate classical novels, classical music and the fine arts. She loved the beach, going to the theater and spending hours in bookstores.
Josephine is survived by her sister, Matilda Martino and brother, Enrico (Rick) Martino both of Santa Maria; her sister in law, Margaret Martino, nephew Tony Martino, nephew Ricky Martino, his wife Ramona Martino and his children, Mario and Alena; niece, JoCeleste Cavaletto, her husband Giovanni Cavaletto and their children Sophia, Brendan and Gianna; and her niece Maria Rose Martino.
Please e-mail JC at jccavaleto@aol.com for more information about the location of the Celebration of Life for Josephine.
