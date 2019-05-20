Age 86, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019.
He was born in New York, NY on July 10, 1932, to John L. and Mary (Smith) Wade.
He left New York in 1952 when he was drafted into the US Army and served for two years in the Korean War. He reached the rank of Sergeant, and received an honorable discharge in 1954.
Using the GI Bill, he attended the American Television Laboratories in Hollywood California.
In the late 1950s he began working for Rocketdyne in Conoga Park (suburban Los Angeles) as a rocket engine technician. Staying with Rocketdyne, he transferred to Vandenberg AFB around 1960, working on the Thor and Atlas programs. During this time, he lived in Port San Luis (near Avila Beach), then Santa Maria, and then settled in Orcutt from 1967 onwards. He retired from Rocketdyne in 1990.
Joseph's interests included snorkeling, scuba diving, golfing, backpacking, and holding a weekly pizza night for his grandchildren. In his later years, he volunteered with the Central Coast SPCA to provide foster care for dogs.
He was preceded in death by his sister Helen (Wade) Purcell, and his two brothers John Wade and Robert Wade.
Joseph is survived by his three children, Jeannine Wade of Orcutt, Joe Wade of Orcutt, and Erin Wade of Seattle.
Joseph is survived by grandchildren, Michael Wade of Orcutt, Matthew Wade of Seattle, and Tommy Thompson of Vernal, Utah. Joseph is also survived by four great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
The family will be holding a private memorial.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Central Coast SPCA, P.O. Box 2952, Orcutt, CA 93457
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.