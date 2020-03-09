Joseph Theodore Horst

All of the Horst and Baldiviez family members want to thank and acknowledge the many people who offered love, prayers, or other types of help and support through these last few years. We are so happy we were able to celebrate his 79th birthday when he was still in better health, and we are grateful for all of the friends and family that had the opportunity to touch his hand and say “goodbye” in the last few months. Please know that your memories and laughter helped us through this difficult time and reminds us that we, his family, are his legacy. Every accomplishment in our lives continue to come from this man who supported and loved us, but never let us get away with doing less than our best. And a special thank you to Phea Castro of Dr. Palchak's office for her incredible compassion and care.