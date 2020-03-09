Joseph Theodore Horst was born on October 11, 1940 in Niagara Falls, New York to Harold and Dorothy Horst. He grew up Catholic and attended Bishop Duffy High School. After relocating to Santa Maria, California, Joe married his first wife Judith Graham of Niagara Falls, New York on May 11, 1963 at St. Mary's Church. Joe and Judy had two children, Joe born in 1964 and Lisa born in 1969.
Joe served in the Army Reserves while beginning his career at Pacific Gas and Electric. He started out as a lineman on a GC crew. He served in various roles and eventually retired after 42 years in 2005. He was a proud veteran and a member of the Santa Maria American Legion Post #1756. His life was predominately about hard work, faith, and family. His relationships with his children, and later his grandchildren, were of central importance in his life both while he worked and in his retirement years. He loved to work with hands making jewelry, golf clubs, baking bread and becoming a master woodworker. He made over a dozen cradles for friends and family that will remain heirlooms for generations to come.
In 2009, Joe married his second wife, Irene Garcia of Paso Robles and lived happily with her, enjoying his life and family, until his passing at home, comfortable and at peace, after battling cancer for the past few years on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Joe is survived by his wife, Irene Garcia of Paso Robles, and her daughter, Rene Zavala; his son, Joe and his wife, Emily of Rockford, Illinois, and three grandsons, Elliot (27), Spencer (23), and Owen (21) all of Chicago, Illinois; and his daughter, Lisa Horst Baldiviez, of Santa Maria, his only granddaughter, Charlotte Jane (25) of New York and foreign born grandson Jorge Meza Paggi (26) of Ecuador: his sister, Helen Ann Bailey and her husband Rick Bailey of Grand Island, New York; his brother, Jimmy and wife, Diane of Charlotte, North Carolina; his brother, Carl and wife, Karen of Niagara Falls, New York; and his sister in law, Gloria Horst of Plymouth, Massachusetts.
He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Neto Baldiviez; ex-wife Judith Lee Horst; and brother Lance Horst.
Services to be held at Dudley Hoffman with a Rosary to be led at 6PM, Friday, March 13, 2020 and a Memorial ceremony at 1PM on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
All of the Horst and Baldiviez family members want to thank and acknowledge the many people who offered love, prayers, or other types of help and support through these last few years. We are so happy we were able to celebrate his 79th birthday when he was still in better health, and we are grateful for all of the friends and family that had the opportunity to touch his hand and say “goodbye” in the last few months. Please know that your memories and laughter helped us through this difficult time and reminds us that we, his family, are his legacy. Every accomplishment in our lives continue to come from this man who supported and loved us, but never let us get away with doing less than our best. And a special thank you to Phea Castro of Dr. Palchak's office for her incredible compassion and care.
Donations may be made in Joe's name to The Jaqualyn Palchak Cancer Fund. PO Box 1614, Pismo Beach, CA 93448. 805-710-3113 www.palchakcancerfund.org
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.