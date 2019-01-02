Sam Funkhouser, 78 of Orcutt, Ca. passed away December 22, 2018
Sam was born in Havaco, West Virginia on June 26, 1940
He served in the United States Air Force. After leaving the Air Force He attended National Technical Schools in Los Angeles California and received his Diploma as an Electronic Technician. He worked for Martin Marietta on the West Coast Space Shuttle Program at Vandenberg Air Force Base., He then returned to the Okonite Cable Co. where he worked as a Electrician until his retirement in 2006.
Sam loved the out of doors enjoying camping, back-packing, and especially his yearly Gold Prospecting trips with his son Eric and their side trips to various Casinos. He loved working on anything mechanical rebuilding and repairing car engines for friends and family.
Sam is survived by his wife of 52 years, Cheri Funkhouser of Orcutt Ca. Also his son Eric Funkhouser of Nipomo Ca, Daughter Rebecca Lovato and husband Mark, Grandchildren Rachael Lovato, Joshua Lovato, of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Sisters Jackie Tanner of Nipomo Ca, Peggy Ayala and husband Frank of Guadalupe, California, Walteria Funkhouser of Guadalupe Ca, Brothers Ted Funkhouser and wife Rhonda of Orcutt, California, Michael Funkhouser and wife Rose Mary of New Cuyama, California, Jonithan Funkhouser and wife Donna of Stevensville, Montana. Sisters-in-law Mary Funkhouser,and Betty Funkhouser. Numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Garnet T. Funkhouser and Juanita Funkhouser ., Brothers Garnet T. Funkhouser Jr,, Benjamin E. Funkhouser, and Patrick Funkhouser. Niece Kristy Funkhouuser Flores.
There will be no services or visitation at this time.
A memorial celebration of Sam's life will be held at a later date to be determined.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmoruary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
