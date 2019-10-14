Joseph Ramos Perez Sr. (Pops)

Joseph Ramos Perez Sr., 64, of Guadalupe, CA received his heavenly wings Thursday October 10,2019 at his home surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He was born on March 11,1955 to Consuelo (Connie) Dominguez and Bonnifacio Perez.
Joseph attended Guadalupe Union School and Righetti High School. After graduating high school Joseph joined the United States Marine Corps. He was a proud Marine who served and earned his sergeant stripes and worked as an Amtrak mechanic. After honorable discharge from the Marine Corps Joseph married Sandra Guerrero, had four children, and worked at Maulhart Packing and Calpine Containers in Guadalupe.
He loved taking rides to Guadalupe beach, fishing, watching his Los Angeles Rams/ Lakers, game shows, war movies and the cooking channel. He loved his oldies music, “Oogum Boogum,” scratching lotto tickets and enjoyed munching on candy, preferably chocolates. Most of all Joseph loved his family.
Joseph is survived by his four children Ambrosia Hernandez (Cruz), Joseph Perez Jr. (Reina), Toni Marie Perez (Mario), and Michael Perez. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jazmine, Jasenia, Cavanna, Vincent, Cruz Jr., Jayden, Toni Marie, and another grandchild on the way. Joseph is also survived by his brother Ralph Perez of King City, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Connie Dominguez and Bonnifacio Perez, step father Paul Dominguez and brother Julian Perez.
Visitation will be held Tuesday October 15, 2019 at 5pm and rosary at 6pm at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary. Mass will be held Wednesday October 16, 2019 11am at Our Lady of Guadalupe church with a burial to follow at the Guadalupe Cemetery.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
