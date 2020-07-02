Joseph Lee Wiley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On Thursday, June 25th, Joe went out for what would be his last evening ride with his Harley Davidson buddies. He passed away during his ride, in the scenic outdoors surrounded by close friends.

Joe was born on February 21, 1957 in Santa Barbara, CA. He moved to Santa Maria with his family in 1959 and was a lifelong resident of the central coast area. Joe was employed with Diani Building Corp. Joe was an active member of the Santa Maria Coin Club and the National Rifle Association. He was a believer and attended Crestwood Christian Fellowship. Joe was a social guy. Some of his favorite activities included taking Sadie (his black lab) on walks and weekend morning drives, riding his motorcycle, barbequing for family and friends and spending time at the pool and clubhouse.

Joe is survived by his wife of 18 years, Jeanna Wiley; his sisters Christine (Dallas) Jensen, Kathy (Randall) Kalton; his sister-in-law Leanne (Curtis) Gregory; his brother-in-law Brian Kea; his nieces Tamara (Gary) Black, Cindy (James) Grennan, Marissa (Trevor) Hutton, Sara (Eric) Boyd, Heather (Adrian) Zamora; his nephews Christopher (Holly) Kalton, Jonathan (Tara) Kalton, Joshua Honey, Curtis (Britney) Gregory; and numerous great nieces and great nephews. Despite his young age he has a Great-Great niece. Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Herm and Verne Wiley and his brother-in-law David Kea.