Joseph "Lani" Maltby
Joseph "Lani" Maltby

1938 - 2020

Orcutt resident, Lani Maltby, 81, passed away September 1, 2020, at his home in Orcutt, California, surrounded by his family.

At his request, no service will be held.

Lani was born December 7, 1938, in Southgate, California, to Joseph and Marie Maltby. Lani served in the United State Army. He worked for BF Goodrich in El Centro, California, then in 1970 was promoted to Store Manager in Santa Maria, California. He then went on to work for Santa Maria Tire, as a salesman, where he spent over 35 years until he retired in 2005. Lani loved to golf and hang out with his friends.

After retiring, Lani enjoyed volunteering. He was a volunteer for Marian Hospital, the Santa Maria VA Clinic and Meals on Wheels, where he enjoyed visiting with and helping others.

Lani made his home in Orcutt, California, for over 50 years. He is survived by his lovely wife of 58 years, Ruth Maltby, and his two daughters, Michelle Maltby and Ronda Ruffoni. He is also survived by four grandsons and a granddaughter.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Santa Maria VA Clinic.

