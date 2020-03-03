You have free articles remaining.
Joseph “Joe” Kaminaka passed away peacefully at the age of 96 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his daughter Emi Ruffoni and her family Dan, Joseph, and Alex Ruffoni, daughter Fumi Schilling and her family Scott, Amanda, Katie, and Jennifer Schilling, stepdaughter Linda Rosenblatt and her son Jason Rector, and his great-grandchildren Anderson, Keaton, Kayla, and Maverick, sister Shizuko Murata and brother Hideo Kaminaka as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was a longtime resident of Santa Maria working at Stowasser's. He was passionate about fishing through out his life and in keeping with this passion, he requested his ashes be spread at sea. A private memorial will be held at a future date.
