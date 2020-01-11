Joseph "Joe" A. Serpa
0 entries

Joseph "Joe" A. Serpa

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Joseph "Joe" A. Serpa

Joseph “Joe” A. Serpa, 91, of Guadalupe, CA passed away on January 07, 2020 at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, CA surrounded by his loving daughters.

Joe was preceded in death by the love of his life for 46 years; Reba Croxen, parents; Joseph S Serpa and Mary E Cardoza, son; Joey Serpa, siblings; Teresa Serpa, Stanley Serpa, Tuffy Serpa, Lulu Serpa, and Lena Reasoner

Joe proudly served his Country in the Army as a Combat Engineer during the Korean War from 1950-52. He was excited to be selected for the Honor Flight of Kern County, CA to have the opportunity as a Veteran to visit all the Monuments and Memorials of our Nations Capital, Washington DC.

He was a member of the Guadalupe American Legion Post 371 for 61 years where he served as Post Commander within that timeframe.

Joe was also a member of the Knights of Columbus where he achieved his 3rd Degree and was eligible for 4th before his passing. He always enjoyed volunteering his time, whether it be for a K of C Fish Fry or the many activities for the American Legion. They could always count on Joe for his help.

Joe is survived by his children; Toni Meador (Todd), Carolin Peterson, (John), James L Croxen; Sister; Dollie Rivaldi; 8 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.

Visitation for Joe will be from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Thursday, January 16, 2020 with a Rosary following at 6:00 PM at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary in Santa Maria.

Funeral Service will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Friday, January 17, 2020 @ 10:00 AM with Burial following at Guadalupe Cemetery.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Dudley-Hoffman

Mortuary & Crematory

(805) 922-8463

www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Serpa as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News