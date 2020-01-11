Joseph “Joe” A. Serpa, 91, of Guadalupe, CA passed away on January 07, 2020 at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, CA surrounded by his loving daughters.
Joe was preceded in death by the love of his life for 46 years; Reba Croxen, parents; Joseph S Serpa and Mary E Cardoza, son; Joey Serpa, siblings; Teresa Serpa, Stanley Serpa, Tuffy Serpa, Lulu Serpa, and Lena Reasoner
Joe proudly served his Country in the Army as a Combat Engineer during the Korean War from 1950-52. He was excited to be selected for the Honor Flight of Kern County, CA to have the opportunity as a Veteran to visit all the Monuments and Memorials of our Nations Capital, Washington DC.
He was a member of the Guadalupe American Legion Post 371 for 61 years where he served as Post Commander within that timeframe.
Joe was also a member of the Knights of Columbus where he achieved his 3rd Degree and was eligible for 4th before his passing. He always enjoyed volunteering his time, whether it be for a K of C Fish Fry or the many activities for the American Legion. They could always count on Joe for his help.
Joe is survived by his children; Toni Meador (Todd), Carolin Peterson, (John), James L Croxen; Sister; Dollie Rivaldi; 8 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation for Joe will be from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Thursday, January 16, 2020 with a Rosary following at 6:00 PM at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary in Santa Maria.
Funeral Service will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Friday, January 17, 2020 @ 10:00 AM with Burial following at Guadalupe Cemetery.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.