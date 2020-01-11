Joseph “Joe” A. Serpa, 91, of Guadalupe, CA passed away on January 07, 2020 at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, CA surrounded by his loving daughters.

Joe was preceded in death by the love of his life for 46 years; Reba Croxen, parents; Joseph S Serpa and Mary E Cardoza, son; Joey Serpa, siblings; Teresa Serpa, Stanley Serpa, Tuffy Serpa, Lulu Serpa, and Lena Reasoner

Joe proudly served his Country in the Army as a Combat Engineer during the Korean War from 1950-52. He was excited to be selected for the Honor Flight of Kern County, CA to have the opportunity as a Veteran to visit all the Monuments and Memorials of our Nations Capital, Washington DC.

He was a member of the Guadalupe American Legion Post 371 for 61 years where he served as Post Commander within that timeframe.

Joe was also a member of the Knights of Columbus where he achieved his 3rd Degree and was eligible for 4th before his passing. He always enjoyed volunteering his time, whether it be for a K of C Fish Fry or the many activities for the American Legion. They could always count on Joe for his help.

Joe is survived by his children; Toni Meador (Todd), Carolin Peterson, (John), James L Croxen; Sister; Dollie Rivaldi; 8 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}