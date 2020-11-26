Joseph Humphrey

Joseph Bernard Humphrey, age 90, went home to heaven at 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday November 18, 2020 at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, CA. He was born July 31, 1930 in Steubenville, OH, raised in Columbus, OH and moved to California in 1968. Mr. Humphrey served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War as a boiler room technician. He was a mechanical designer and supervisor throughout his lengthy career employed by Bell Sound Systems of Cleveland, OH, Industrial Nucleonics of Columbus, OH, Applied Magnetics Corporation of Goleta, CA, Wright-Schuchart-Harbor Company of Eureka, CA and Santa Barbara Research Corporation of Santa Maria, CA. He is survived by his wife of 41 years Mary Jane Humphrey; son, David Thomas Humphrey (Patricia) of Three Rivers, CA; grandson, Christopher Thomas Humphrey (Natalie) of Cody, WY; great granddaughters Hannah and Sarah Humphrey also of Cody, WY and sister-in-law Ann Cedar (Terry) of Bend, OR. Preceded in death by his mother Helen M. Humpey (1999) and daughter Christine Humphrey (1997). He lived a long, productive life hand making over 30 thousand rosaries that were meditated and prayed as he made them, he will be greatly missed by many as he was actively involved in Catholic Charities for over 40+ years, St. Louis de Montfort Church, the local food bank, Knights of Columbus as Fourth degree Knight, active member of the Third order Franciscans, Marian Residence, most recently ABBAS House Resources, Inc as well as other philanthropic endeavors. He will be remembered for his sel?ess acts of kindness and caring ways by family, and friends alike and the local community he served.
Joseph had a Eureka moment in the middle of life when he heard from God, “Joe it's all or nothing.” That moment changed the trajectory of Joe's life to one of consistently pursuing closeness to God and service of others. Through the charities that he worked with and his everyday walking out of faith, Joe was a supernaturally empowered light to countless lives.
Joseph attended daily mass and received communion, Joseph ran with endurance the race that was set before him, looking to Jesus, the founder and perfecter of our faith (Heb 12:1-2) all the way to the last step. Through his decades-long struggle with lung health due to complications from tuberculosis as well as asbestosis, his physical restrictions never hindered his real work, prayerfully guided service to God and his neighbors. Once while being put under anesthesia for a surgery Joe recalled looking at the ceiling and thinking, “Well God, if this is it, I will see you soon. If not then I must have more work to do here.” This posture of Joe's soul bore much fruit for eternity. Though his lungs were failing for years, Joseph's lungs can now sing, “O death, where is your victory? O death, where is your sting?” (1 Cor 15:38)
The family wishes to thank all of the medical professionals who took such loving care of him. In lieu of ?owers memorial donations may be made to ABBA'S House Resources, Inc 215 E. Fesler St. Santa Maria CA 93454
Monday November 30, 2020, Recitation of the Holy Rosary 10:30 A.M. Followed by Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 A.M. St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church Interment Santa Maria Cemetery, New Section
A memorial service will be held ONCE the COVID restrictions have been released and we can gather to CELEBRATE HIS GREAT LIFE. Arrangements in the care of Lori Family Mortuary.
Arrangements in the care of Lori Family Mortuary
Lori Family Mortuary
Santa Maria, CA, 93454
Web:www.lorifamilymortuary.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.