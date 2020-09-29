It is with great sadness that the family of Joseph Gerald Domingues announces his passing at home in Santa Maria, California, at the age of 89, surrounded by his loving family. Joe was born on September 1, 1931, in Santa Maria, CA, to John Stanley Domingues and Florinda (Feliz) Domingues, the second child of nine children.
Joe was raised in the Santa Maria Valley, attending local schools and graduated from Santa Maria High School, Class of 1951. While in high school, Joe was a member of the SMHS Track Team and excelled in distance running. During his senior year, Joe met the love of his life, Beverly Jean Albertson, while attending a high school party. At the first sight of Beverly, Joe's nerves got the best of him causing him to drop his hat. Beverly caught Joe's hat - along with his heart. They have been inseparable ever since.
Upon graduation, Joe enlisted into the United States Navy traveling the world's seas on the U.S.S. Lewis ship. In 1952, while on a 30-day leave, Joe married Beverly, a marriage that would last for 68 years until the time of his death. After proudly serving in the military, Joe and Beverly settled in Santa Maria to start their family. Together, they raised their 6 children, Joe, Michael, Jan, Nancy, Donald and Gerald.
In 1962, Joe started his career at the City of Santa Maria, working with the tree crew. It was a job he loved, maintaining all trees within the City of Santa Maria. He soon became a supervisor in the Tree Department where he trained his crew and stressed the point of being on time and ready to work as soon as their shift began. It was in this position that he met and made many life-long friends and retired after a 30+-year career. For his dedication and service to the City of Santa Maria, the (then) mayor George Hobbs dedicated a street in his name, Domingues Street.
Joe was a devout Catholic and member of Saint Mary of the Assumption Church where he also served as an usher for many years. Joe loved local sports and was a coach for Sinton and Brown Northside Little League for decades. During the 1970's and 1980's Joe ran the “chain-gang” for the Santa Maria High School football games. He loved camping with his family and getting in his daily run. During his retirement he enjoyed riding his horse and spending time at his family's ranch in Tepusquet. This time in the mountains with his family brought him tremendous joy and happiness.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Beverly Domingues, their children, Joe (Sari), Michael, Jan (Ed) Rodrigues. Nancy (Robert) Smith, Donald (Maria), Gerald (Sharon), 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his brothers Edmund, Leroy, David, John, Anthony and his sisters, Shirley and Teresa. He leaves behind many friends and his close cousin, Gilbert Harper.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Florinda Domingues, his brother, Stanley Domingues and his grandson, Jeffrey Alan Domingues.
The family would like to thank the Dignity Health Hospice for their continued support and care that they provided for Joe.
There will be a Graveside Service held Friday, October 2, at 10:00 a.m., at the Santa Maria Cemetery with Fr. John Mayhew, CJ presiding.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.