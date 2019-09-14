Joseph Edward Duran 80, resident of Lompoc, passed away peacefully in the presence of his family September 5, 2019. Joe loved his family and the culinary arts, a passion of which started when he was enlisted in the US Army as a chef and carried throughout his entire life. Joe enjoyed antiques and fine collectibles and was loved by the senior community he has called home for several years.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife of over 48 years Maxine Duran. Joe will be greatly missed by all. He is survived by his sister Sara Sanchez, son Edward Duran, daughters Debbie Tucker, Kathy Agate, and several very close grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family of Joe Duran wants to specially thank Cottage Hospital of Santa Barbara for their expert care and compassion during Joe's stay.
