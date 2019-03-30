Try 3 months for $3
Joseph Bernard Shrock

Joseph Shrock, 103, was born Jan. 6, 1916 in Peru, Indiana. Joe was married to his first wife, Ruth for 26 years. Ruth died in 1965 from ALS (Lou Gerig's disease). Joe married his present wife, Lavonne, on June 14, 1973. Joe had 4 children, 2 boys & 2 girls, 1 each are still living. Joe & Lavonne have 6 grandchildren, & 5 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Joe started driving before licenses were required in Indiana and his first vehicle was a 1929 Oldsmobile sedan, cost $70. His mode of transportation prior to getting his first vehicle was: walking and his parent's car. Joe was never in the military due to a 1B classification.

Joe was born during a severe Indiana blizzard. A neighbor lady who was with his mother called the doctor on our Party Line Telephone by cranking out "3 longs and a short". The Doctor got out of bed, hitched up his horse and buggy and drove through the storm to care of Joe's Mother.

Joe had a most interesting career in the technical/scientific fields, having worked for the following companies: Magnavox, Los Alamos Scientific Lab, Electronics Engineering Co. of CA., Edgerton Greenshousen and Grier, United Technologies, Lockheed Martin and many others.

Joe became interested in photography through his mother who was in commercial photography in the 1890's and early 1900's. This hobby has taken him on Total Solar Eclipse Photo Expeditions to such places as Java, Borneo Island, Baravia, Mexico and the Australian Outback. Joe always enjoyed sharing his photos with others and presented programs to High School and College Physics/Science Classes. For many years he presented illustrated programs on varied subjects for the patients in a convalescent hospital in Menlo Park.

A private memorial service by the family will be held at a later time.

Joseph Bernard Shrock
