Joseph Baldiviez

JOSEPH 'JOE' BALDIVIEZ, 74, of Herald, California, passed away on December 23, 2018 at Methodist Hospital in Sacramento surrounded by his family. Joe was born on August 29, 1944, in Santa Maria, California where he attended local schools, including Santa Maria High (Class of 63) and Allan Hancock College.
From a young age, he worked hard and had an independent, entrepreneurial spirit. At 17, he worked three jobs supporting his young family. His dream was to have a home in the country with land and horses. Over the years, he worked in and started a variety of ag businesses and sales pursuits, including his business Dry Creek Trading and also packaging his own brand of horse supplement, Satin Finish. Joe's passion in this life, in addition to his family and relationships, was being a modern-day cowboy and all that this includes - riding his horse, team roping, and participating in the 60-mile Rancheros Visitadores Ride across the countryside in Santa Barbara every May for over 10 years. He enjoyed and took pride in the life he had built for himself and his family, smiling and laughing often, helping friends and loved ones, enjoying fine wines and spirited debates, and dancing to the Eagles with Jessie in the living room of the home he had dreamed of from such a young age.
Joe is survived by his loving wife, Jessie Baldiviez, as well as siblings, Hermie, Ernie and Ralph, all of Santa Maria, and Alice of Texas.
Joe is also survived by his son, Johnny and his wife, Gina, and their three children, Dillon (Jenna), Carson, and Sterling. His son Damon and Michelle, his wife, and their children Dawson, Abbie, and Jake. His daughter Denise, and husband, Raymond, along with their children Troy, Kash (Tiffany), Raymond Jr. and one great-grandson, Levi.
In addition to his own children, he will be missed by Jessie's children, Jordan (grandchildren Carter and Emery) as well as Michelle, and Jarred and wife, Stephanie, along with their children Maya and Cameron.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Rosario and Reyes Baldiviez.
The memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at Brewster's in Galt, Ca, on January 5th at 1:00 PM.
