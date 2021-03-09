On Sunday, February 28, 2021, Joseph B. Maxwell, Sr. after a full and long life, peacefully passed away.
Joe was a retired Air Force Veteran, Real Estate Investor & Developer, long time Rotarian, member of St. Barbara's Parish and in later years of St. Louis de Montfort in Santa Maria. He is survived by his seven sons, three daughters, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He leaves a great legacy of love and honor with rich stories of his well lived and long life, which will be passed down to future generations. Godspeed to our dear Dad and Papa.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
