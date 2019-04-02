Try 3 months for $3
Josefina Delgado

Josefina Delgado, 92, of Santa Maria, CA, passed away at her home on March 31, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on March 3, 1927. At a young age, she moved to Capula, Michoacán in México. While living there, she eventually met the love of her life, Miguel Delgado, and together, they lovingly raised a family of nine.

In 1967, the Delgado family moved to the United States where they settled in Santa Maria, California. She worked alongside her husband as sharecroppers for Sheehy Berry Farms before becoming a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family every moment that she could, opening up her home to family and friends, near and far. She also loved to spend time tending to her garden, cooking menudo and pozole, as well as making her specialty - homemade flour and corn tortillas for her family.

Josefina is survived by her 8 children - Leopoldo Delgado (Ofelia), Maria De La Luz Pérez (Reynaldo), Estela Lopez (Freddy, Jr.), Gregoria Espinoza (Geronimo), Jose Delgado (Jonna), Jaime Delgado (Cheryl), Jorge Delgado (Elvia), Samuel Delgado (Lorena), 17 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Miguel Delgado; her sister, Felicitas De La Cruz; her son, Arnulfo Delgado; her mother, Gregoria Neri; and her father, Arnulfo Lopez.

A public viewing for Josefina will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at St. John Neumann Church in Santa Maria, with a rosary to immediately follow at 5:00 p.m. Mass will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. John Neumann Church at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial at Santa Maria Cemetery.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Dudley-Hoffman

Mortuary & Crematory

(805) 922-8463

www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Josefina Delgado
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load entries