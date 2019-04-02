Josefina Delgado, 92, of Santa Maria, CA, passed away at her home on March 31, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on March 3, 1927. At a young age, she moved to Capula, Michoacán in México. While living there, she eventually met the love of her life, Miguel Delgado, and together, they lovingly raised a family of nine.
In 1967, the Delgado family moved to the United States where they settled in Santa Maria, California. She worked alongside her husband as sharecroppers for Sheehy Berry Farms before becoming a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family every moment that she could, opening up her home to family and friends, near and far. She also loved to spend time tending to her garden, cooking menudo and pozole, as well as making her specialty - homemade flour and corn tortillas for her family.
Josefina is survived by her 8 children - Leopoldo Delgado (Ofelia), Maria De La Luz Pérez (Reynaldo), Estela Lopez (Freddy, Jr.), Gregoria Espinoza (Geronimo), Jose Delgado (Jonna), Jaime Delgado (Cheryl), Jorge Delgado (Elvia), Samuel Delgado (Lorena), 17 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Miguel Delgado; her sister, Felicitas De La Cruz; her son, Arnulfo Delgado; her mother, Gregoria Neri; and her father, Arnulfo Lopez.
A public viewing for Josefina will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at St. John Neumann Church in Santa Maria, with a rosary to immediately follow at 5:00 p.m. Mass will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. John Neumann Church at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial at Santa Maria Cemetery.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.