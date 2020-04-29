× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jose L. Mendoza, known by most as Larry, passed away unexpectedly on April 16, 2020.

Larry was born in Michoacán, Mexico on August 10, 1968. Larry moved to Los Angeles in 1975 and then in 1987 moved to the Central Coast where he has lived since.

Larry got his license and opened his plumbing business. During his years in business, Larry operated with the mindset that wealth is measured in friendships and not in dollars.

Larry had an amazing sense of humor; he truly was the life of the party. Even during the most difficult times of his life, Larry always made it a point to tell a joke to lighten the mood. Larry was always loyal and kind. His heart was full of love for his children, siblings, mom, and anyone he considered a friend.