Jose L. Mendoza, known by most as Larry, passed away unexpectedly on April 16, 2020.
Larry was born in Michoacán, Mexico on August 10, 1968. Larry moved to Los Angeles in 1975 and then in 1987 moved to the Central Coast where he has lived since.
Larry got his license and opened his plumbing business. During his years in business, Larry operated with the mindset that wealth is measured in friendships and not in dollars.
Larry had an amazing sense of humor; he truly was the life of the party. Even during the most difficult times of his life, Larry always made it a point to tell a joke to lighten the mood. Larry was always loyal and kind. His heart was full of love for his children, siblings, mom, and anyone he considered a friend.
Larry is preceded in death by his father and grandparents. Larry is survived by his wife of 18 years, Anna. His mother, Socorro Ibarra, Step father Salvador Ibarra. His children Maria Leonela Mendoza (Chris), Jose R. Mendoza (Michelle), Aryanna Mendoza, Rubi Anna Mendoza. Grand children Jose R. Mendoza Jr. and Zelda J. Escobar. Siblings, Alicia Mendoza Valdiviezo (Steven) Evangelina Mendoza (Jose), Inez Mendoza Salas (Julian), Cipriana Arias (Adolfo) Lucy Legreid, Virginia Campos (David) and Salvador Ibarra Jr. (Karen) Nephews; Andy Cortez , Jorge Cortez, Alex Cortez, Angel Mendoza, Jose Mendoza Jr. Jaime Mendoza, Joel Mendoza, Brandon Salas, Celeste Salas, Nathan Salas, Mathew Salas, Jessica Arias, Daniel Arias, Jonathan Arias, Joshua Legreid, Vivienne Campos, Alexia Campos, Luella Campos, Aiden Ibarra. Great nephews Andy Cortez Jr., Jacob Cortez, Elise Cortez, Rebeca Cortez, Monica Mendoza, Adrian Mendoza and too many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members to name.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 1st at 2:00 pm at Santa Maria Cemetery
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary. com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
