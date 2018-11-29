Jose L. Guerra, 49, of Santa Maria, Ca. Passed away on November 26, 2018. Jose was born in Encarnacion de Diaz Jalisco Mexico on November 15, 1969 to Reynalda and Miguel Guerra. At the age of four the family moved Santa Maria California where he attended elementary and junior high at Blochman and later Righetti high school.
After graduating from Righetti high school in 1988, Jose attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and majored in Agriculture Business. Upon graduating from Cal Poly in 1993 he worked for a couple of agriculture related companies before starting his career with Cal Coastal in 1994. He began as a loan analyst and eventually advanced to a Senior Loan Officer.
Work took him to Salinas California where he continued to make friends and extend the family. Eventually meeting the love of his life Myra. It wasn't long before they were married and began their family together and eventually welcoming his son Joseph Guerra. Joseph brought unimaginable joy to Jose and he wasn't afraid to show it. They were inseparable since day one and the adventures never stopped. Anybody that knew Jose knew that he absolutely loved Myra and Joseph, and he did everything to make sure he was the best husband and father to them.
Jose loved spending time with family and friends and was always known for his kind heart and love of funny old movies. He loved to laugh and he made people feel the same and comfortable at all times. He was number six in a family of ten and he was proud of being from such a big family. He is survived by his wife Myra Guerra, son Joseph Guerra, 4 years old. He is also survived by his Mother Reynalda Guerra, Sister Martha Bendaw(Charles). Sister Lila Velazquez(Francisco), Brother Miguel Guerra(Gaby), Brother Luis Guerra(Mellisa), Brother Guillermo Guerra, Sister Mary Munoz(Randy), Brother Raymond. Guerra(Sandy), Brother Hector Guerra(Marcie), Sister Nadia Guerra, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jose is proceeded in death by his father Miguel Guerra de Santos.
There will be a viewing held at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, 1003 E Stowell Rd. from 3-6pm, Sunday, December 2nd . A Rosary will follow at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church, 1190 E. Clark Ave. at 7:30 pm.
Monday December 3rd at 12:00 noon there will be a Funeral Mass held at St. Louis de Montfort with burial to follow at the Santa Maria cemetery. A reception at the Guerra home in Orcutt will follow the burial.
In lieu of flowers, family is requesting for contributions made to a trust opened for Jose's son, Joseph Luis Guerra at any RaboBank under the name Joseph Luis Guerra.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
