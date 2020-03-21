Jose E. Rubalcaba was born on September 27, 1928, in Pacific Grove, California.
After living a full life of 91 years, he passed away with family by his side on March 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Simona of 51 years; his mother, Martha; father, Esteban; infant son, Martin; and first wife of 17 years, Teresa.
He leaves behind his 8 children, Teresa “Lita” (Ronald), Alicia, Rebecca, Jose Jr., Margarita “Maggie” (Rick), Gerald “Gerry” (Yolanda), Gina, and Javier (Heather); 21 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren, several brothers and sisters, as well as many extended family and friends.
Jose was a longtime resident of Santa Barbara County, of which he lived in the City of Guadalupe for over 55 years.
At the age of 17, in 1945, he enlisted in the Navy and was honorably discharged in 1947. Shortly after he was discharged, he met and married his first wife Teresa and they had 7 children together. They were married for 17 years until her passing. While working as a foreman in the strawberry fields, he met his second wife, Simona.
They had 2 children together and were married for 51 years before her passing in 2016.
Some of our fondest memories include sitting around listening to him play his harmonica, playing catch the falling dollar, and playing Mexican music on the record player while dancing and singing with mom.
His many hobbies included gardening, fishing, barbequing, watching sports on TV, and going to the Guadalupe Dunes in which he was also a park ranger.
Jose's greatest and cherished accomplishment was when he was president of the Guadalupe Historical Society. His passion for history made this an easy labor of love as he invested countless hours researching and collecting items of significance to preserve the history of Guadalupe. His proudest project was restoring the old 1926 Guadalupe jail.
A Graveside Service will be held for Jose at Guadalupe Cemetery, on Friday March 27th, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lori Family Mortuary, Santa Maria.
