Jose E. Rubalcaba was born on September 27, 1928, in Pacific Grove, California.

After living a full life of 91 years, he passed away with family by his side on March 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Simona of 51 years; his mother, Martha; father, Esteban; infant son, Martin; and first wife of 17 years, Teresa.

He leaves behind his 8 children, Teresa “Lita” (Ronald), Alicia, Rebecca, Jose Jr., Margarita “Maggie” (Rick), Gerald “Gerry” (Yolanda), Gina, and Javier (Heather); 21 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren, several brothers and sisters, as well as many extended family and friends.

Jose was a longtime resident of Santa Barbara County, of which he lived in the City of Guadalupe for over 55 years.

At the age of 17, in 1945, he enlisted in the Navy and was honorably discharged in 1947. Shortly after he was discharged, he met and married his first wife Teresa and they had 7 children together. They were married for 17 years until her passing. While working as a foreman in the strawberry fields, he met his second wife, Simona.

They had 2 children together and were married for 51 years before her passing in 2016.