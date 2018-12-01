Jose Diaz, age 82, passed away peacefully at his home in Santa Maria, with his wife by his side and surrounded by his family, on Saturday, November 24, 2018. He was born May 29, 1936 in Rancho Santa Maria Michoacan de Ocampo, Mexico to Juliana G. Manzo and Isidro C. Diaz. He selflessly left home at a tender age of sixteen and immigrated to the United States in hopes of a better future for his family.
He worked many different jobs and landed into the concrete construction trade and became a member of the Cement Masons Local Union 600 in 1969. Jose prided himself on working tirelessly, earning his keep. He worked many years, always improving his position at work. He started off as a Laborer becoming a Foreman and later became the proud owner of his own company.
Jose enjoyed spending time with his family. Traditionally, on various weekends many uncles, aunts, sisters, brothers, cousins and/or friends would gather for a BBQ at his home. Many generations mixing, music playing, conversations flowing, aroma of burning oak and best of all Jose right in the middle of it absorbing the beauty of his very own family.
Diaz is an ancient term that means “faithful and loyal friend.” To have a Diaz means having a friend who always has your back, never abandoning you, and provides friendship and support even through hard times. These are words Jose lived by and the legacy he has left behind.
Jose is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years Ana Maria Diaz, children and their spouses: Teresa Diaz, Isabella and Jose Garcia, Raul and Diana Diaz, Jose Antonio and Cynthia Diaz, Veronica and Salvador Vargas Jr., Cristina Diaz and Jasen Sakae; Grandchildren: Carlos Diaz, Raul Diaz Jr., Adrian Garcia, Andrea Velasquez, Julian Garcia, Nicholas Diaz, Christopher Diaz, Rome Vargas and Iris Sakae; and 11 great grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by his brother Isidro M. Diaz, sister Teresa D. Damian, and nephew Armando Diaz.
The family would like to thank Dr. Stephen Vara and Mission Hope Cancer Center nurses and staff for their affection, kindness and unfaltering care. Visitation will be held at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, December 6, 2018 from 5:30 - 8:00 p.m. with the Holy Rosary starting at 6:00 p.m. A Catholic Burial Mass will be held at St. Louis de Montfort Church on December 7, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
