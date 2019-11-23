Jon Charles Hinchliff, a life-long resident of Santa Maria, passed away peacefully November 16, 2019 at the age of 58. He was the son of the late Doug and Nicey Hinchliff. He is survived by his wife, Nallely, daughter's, DeAnn Lynch and Renee VanderWeele, Step-mother Jeannie Hinchliff, sisters, Jennifer Hinchliff Buck (Nicole Kelsey, Brandon and Andrew St Aubin) and Kristine Hinchliff Ketchen, (Cameron and Lauren Ketchen), step children Briana and Marco.
Jon Was born on June 7, 1961 and lived life to the fullest. He graduated from Santa Maria High School and soon after joined the Marine Corp where he learned his trade that led him to work for Boeing. He Retired from Boeing after 30 years in 2016. Jon loved the beach and made frequent trips to Avila and Hawaii. His distinctive laugh was often heard BBQing over his oak pit for family and friends He was one of the most meticulous and handy people who ever lived and could build, take apart and rebuild almost anything. Jon heard the call of the mountains where he found his cabin in Pine Mountain Club. He loved spending his time at the “Hinchy Cabin” in PMC , where he developed so many great relationships. Jon was a down to earth, genuine person who loved his family first. He will be sorely missed.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
