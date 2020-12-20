You have permission to edit this article.
Jon A. Tobin left this world suddenly on Dec. 3, 2020 in San Luis Obispo at the young age of 48. He was born in Santa Maria to his loving parents Tim Tobin and Diane Freitas. He graduated from Righetti High School. Jon loved his music and was never far from a radio or his headphones, riding his bike around SLO listening to his music. He loved watching sports and spending time at the beach. He especially loved teasing and irritating his step daddy as he called him, Chris Freitas. Jon is survived by his parents Tim Tobin of Pismo Beach, Diane & Chris Freitas of Missouri/Santa Maria, Sister Tracy and brother in law Ryan Rogers of Orcutt, Step sister Cristin Nightingale of Orcutt, Nephew Andrew Coodey of Arroyo Grande.

Special thanks to his loving Aunt Dawn (Sissy) & Uncle Jim Merzon of Templeton, Aunts, Suzy Westerfield, Michelle Bayliss, and Coleen Dorn, Uncle Jim Westerfield. Cousins, Ben Sanders, Jimmy, Natalie, David and Nathan Westerfield, Cody and Corey Norris, Tasha Warden, and Todd Dorn. Jon will be missed for his goofiness, wittiness, and his mischievous laugh and smile. A celebration of life will be held in the near future.

