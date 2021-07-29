Johnny Daniel Lopez Sr., 56 of Santa Maria, CA passed away on July 22, 2021. Johnny was born in San Luis Obispo on April 12, 1965. He was raised in Nipomo until his family moved to Santa Maria, CA. He attended school at Miller Elementary, El Camino Jr. High and Santa Maria High School.
At the age of 20, Johnny began working at Bills Furniture Repair where he worked for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing at Pismo Beach. As a kid he spent a lot of time playing in the sand at Pismo Beach with his siblings. Johnny had a love for cars, but he was also an avid sports fan and loved the L.A. Dodgers. He often wore a Dodger's t-shirt to show off his Dodger pride. Johnny never hesitated to crack joke and he loved make people laugh. He will always be remembered for infectious smile and his sense of humor.
Johnny's pride and joy were his children and grandchildren. In his final years helped raise his three grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Johnny Lopez JR (Anna), Louis Lopez, Dominque Lopez, Cheyanne Lopez, Fabien Lopez, Gabriel Lopez, and Adriana Limon. His grandchildren Johnny Ponce, Percilla Ponce and Josiah Lopez. He is also survived by his siblings, Natalie Lopez, Stella Morales, Jose Lopez Jr (Renee), Gina Lopez, Rochelle Lopez, Emrick Lopez, Amanda Lopez and Cecilia Hernandez. He had numerous Nieces , Nephews, Aunts and Uncles.
Johnny was preceded in death by his mother Marie Sanchez and father Joe Lopez Sapien.
Johnny is no longer in pain... He is in Heaven with his loved ones...
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to Noon at the Chapel of Dudley Hoffman Mortuary. A memorial celebration will begin immediately after at Noon, followed by a burial at Santa Maria Cemetery. Reception will follow at Preisker Park.
