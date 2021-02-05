John Walter Korpal, 90 of Santa Maria, California passed into the hands of his Heavenly Father on Sunday, January 31, 2021.
John Korpal was born to John Louis and Pauline (Blarek) Korpal on September 29, 1930, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was raised in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. John graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1949. He was a Veteren of the U.S. Airforce. He continued his education and received his B.S. Degree in Electrical Engineering at Indiana Institute of Technology in 1957, and received his M.S. Degree in Space Technology at Florida Institute of Technology in 1963. He worked for several companies such as RCA in Florida, Lockheed Missile and Space Company at Cape Canaveral in Florida, and ITT Federal Electric Corporation at Vandenburg Air force Base in Lompoc, California. John has been associated with the Missile and Space industry for over twenty-seven years. In the mid-seventies, he started a business (Swift Computer Service) in Santa Maria, California. He and his wife retired as snowbirds at Black Meadow Landing in Lake Havasu, California. He was a member and a volunteer at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge for many years. John was an avid poker/bingo player, who also appreciated coin collecting. He was a life-time Green Bay Packers fan. Our Dad will be deeply missed.
John was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Alice Mae Korpal of Santa Maria, California, his parents, John Korpal and Pauline Korpal-Konieczki of Stevens Point, Wisconsin; his sister, Audrey (Joseph) Heuring of Stevens Point, Wisconsin; his son, Thomas Allen Korpal of Santa Maria, California, his grandchild Brian Scott Carr of Gladewater, Texas, and his son-in-law, Terry Roller of Hanford, California.
John is survived by his daughters: Mary Kay and Chuck Smith of Santa Maria, California; Nancy Roller of Hanford, California; and Jean and Ron Carr of Gladewater, Texas. His sons: John and Terri Korpal of Denver, Colorado, Michael and Cindi Korpal of Lemoore, California. He is also survived by grandchildren: Tamara (Mike) Rodrigues, Chuck (Katie) Smith III., Kenney (Kate) Smith, Matthew Korpal, Jamie (Curtis) Werner, Tim (Heather) Thomas, Chris (Sarah)Thomas, Brandi (Scott) Gibbons, Randy (Aisha) Carr, Brandon (Vanessa) Runnion, and Jennifer (Jeff) Runnion all in several states; two nieces Paula (Mark) Webb, Pam (David) Lewis, and one nephew Jim (Gail) Feltz of Wisconsin; and numerous great-grandchildren in California, Colorado, and Washington.
Pallbearers are his sons: John Korpal and Michael Korpal, his sons-in-law: Chuck Smith and Ron Carr, and his grandsons: Chuck Smith III and Kenney Smith.
Private interment will be in the Santa Maria Cemetery where John will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife Alice. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank all the personal helpers/caregivers at Santa Maria Terrace for their compassion and kindness.
