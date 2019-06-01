John Scott Schroff, Sr., long time resident of Orcutt, died late Saturday night on April 27, 2019, after a five year struggle following a massive stroke.
John was born in Oakland, CA in 1945 to George and Elsa Schroff. His family living there for a short time while his father served in the navy during World War II.
John grew up in Ventura, CA living there until his later 20's. He graduated from Ventura High School in 1963. John began working early in his life, doing various childhood jobs, eventually worked in a pharmacy in high school and while attending his first year of college. During Vietnam John served in the Army as a Pharmacy Tech. Following his military service he returned home to college and quickly began his career in the steel industry where he retired after 22 years. John married his sweetheart Delina on her birthday in 1970. To that union joined 4 children Scott, Tammy, Aric and Henry. After he retired from the Steel industry he worked as a salesman for several years and then eventually as a short route truck drive.
The steel industry took John from Ventura to Santa Maria, and then from Santa Maria to Long Beach. John has always had a close relationship with the Ventura area where many relatives still reside. John became a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints while living in Santa Maria the first time. He remained a memeber throughout his life. During his 7 years in Long Beach, John developed many good friends, through church and work. Eventually, John moved his family back to Santa Maria, where he would live the remainder of his life.
John loved airplanes, animals, long drives, traveling, and fixing things. John loved to fly and bought a Cessna Airplane in the 1980's. He enjoyed taking friends and family on trips up and down the coast. He loved animals to the point where his children thought he missed his calling to be a Veterinarian. John was thrilled to have the chance to vacation in Europe and saw numerous countries including Italy, Switzerland, France, England and even Russia.
John was humble and at heart a peacemaker. Best known for his love, generosity and sacrifice for his family, John rejoiced in their accomplishments. He was the type of man that would give you the shirt off his back, be the first to arrive any time you needed help, and the last to leave a party because he was helping clean up.
John was preceded in death by his wife Delina (Dee Dee), his son Scott, his parents George and Elsa, brothers George, Jerry, sister Shirley Griggs, along with several aunts and uncles. He leaves behind his daughter, Tammy Elliott, sons Aric and Henry, his sister Sue Cherrie, grandchildren Ashley Schroff, Trevin Elliott, Taeve Elliott, Ammon Shroff, Tuck Elliott and Callie Schroff. Along with son-in-law Trent Elliott, daughter-in-law Cherie Schroff, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
The John Schroff Family will have a celebration of his life on June 8, 2019 at 1219 Oak Knoll Rd. Santa Maria, CA 93455 at 2 PM. If you knew John and/or his family, you are welcome to attend in sharing memories of John and celebrating his life.
