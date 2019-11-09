John Peter Fossa passed away peacefully in the presence of family on September 20, 2019. He was 93 years old. John was born in West Springfield Massachusetts to Philip and Mary (Moran) Fossa. He had one brother, Philip F. Fossa previously deceased.
John was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Caroline Fossa. Together they are survived by their daughter Marianna Muscio of Santa Maria, CA, husband Thomas, children Michael and Anthony; and son Anthony Fossa of Mystic, CT, wife Katrina and children Mallory and Andrea. John and Carol had three great grandchildren Mason, Madeline and Ezra.
At 17 years old, John left home to enlist in the military for World War II. He wanted to be a paratrooper but for other reasons was directed into the Army Air Forces to become a tail and belly gunner on B-24s. He successfully completed 17 missions over Germany. After the war, John went to Harvard University on the GI bill and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology in 1949. He moved to Philadelphia in 1951 to continue his studies in Analytical Chemistry and work for Gulf Oil where he met his soul mate, Caroline, at the Chez Vous dance hall. They were married in 1953. In 1961, John took a position at Vandenberg Air Force Base and moved the family to California which he always considered his home. He worked his entire career at the Aeronautics Space Fuels Laboratory where he tested rocket propellants for the Titan, Minuteman and Space Shuttle systems.
John had many passions in his life and was a dedicated member of the American Legion and VFW. He was a prodigious reader and never stopped learning new things that ranged from the physics of fluid dynamics to Italian literature. His foremost hobbies were gardening and swimming which he avidly pursued to his own drumbeat. The landscape of his home of almost 60 years on East Mill St. was characterized by bonsai shaped olive trees and wavelike sculptured junipers covering the entire front yard as to create a sea around the house. He could be found almost every Sunday at Avila beach with one of his dogs swimming for most of the afternoon well beyond the breakers at the frustration of the lifeguards. He even adapted his car by taking out all the seats, except for the drivers, to accommodate a nice roomy area for the dogs to lie.
John loved spending time with his grandkids. He would succumb to his granddaughters' every wish by playing house, having his hair adorned with ribbons or getting his toenails painted. He would also spend time teaching them how to play cards such as bridge and gin-rummy. While with his grandsons, he would watch videos, attend their swim meets and soccer games, and teach them how to bake and cook Italian dishes. Later on, he enjoyed listening and discussing opera, as well as attending the opera in Los Angeles.
A rosary, mass and celebration of John's life will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 9:30 AM at St. Louis de Montfort church. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted for the Santa Maria chapter (Post 56) of the American Legion.
www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
