John Nunes Coelho

John Nunes Coelho passed away peacefully Saturday Morning June 22nd, 2019 at the age of 93.

He is survived by his son, Larry Coelho and his daughter Lori Traylor and 3 grandchildren, Jeremiah Bernerd, Shelley Abbott, Nickolas Coelho and 5 great grandchildren.

He was born in Arroyo Grande but spent his life in Santa Maria. He was a retired carpenter of 50 years. He loved to barbeque, take care of his fruit trees and was an active member of St. Louis De Montfort Catholic church.

He was a wonderful husband and father and a great friend.

He will be missed!

Viewing at 5:00 pm Thursday with Rosary at 6:00 pm at Dudley

Hoffman Mortuary.

Mass at 10:00 am Friday at St Louis De Montfort Church. Burial will Follow at Santa Maria Cemetery.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Dudley-Hoffman

Mortuary & Crematory

(805) 922-8463

www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

