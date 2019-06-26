John Nunes Coelho passed away peacefully Saturday Morning June 22nd, 2019 at the age of 93.
He is survived by his son, Larry Coelho and his daughter Lori Traylor and 3 grandchildren, Jeremiah Bernerd, Shelley Abbott, Nickolas Coelho and 5 great grandchildren.
He was born in Arroyo Grande but spent his life in Santa Maria. He was a retired carpenter of 50 years. He loved to barbeque, take care of his fruit trees and was an active member of St. Louis De Montfort Catholic church.
He was a wonderful husband and father and a great friend.
He will be missed!
Viewing at 5:00 pm Thursday with Rosary at 6:00 pm at Dudley
Hoffman Mortuary.
Mass at 10:00 am Friday at St Louis De Montfort Church. Burial will Follow at Santa Maria Cemetery.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
