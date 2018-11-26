John Maynes was born on June 24, 1928, in El Paso, Texas. His parents were Louis Maynes and Dolores Carillo-Maynes. John was a well-loved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He leaves behind a wife, Audrey, and children John, Scott (Girly), Mike (Tara), Dean (Susan), and Laurie. He also leaves eighteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. His four surviving sisters are Margie, Gloria, Eloise and Eva. John also leaves many nieces and nephews. John served in the army during the Korean War. As an adult, he had his own appliance sales and service business in Goleta, CA. He was a member of the Elks club for a number of years. John was a 'Mr. Fix It' who seemed to be able to repair almost anything he would tackle. He loved family above all else and it showed. John loved all the holidays and colorful decorations. John and Audrey spent 62 years together and are grateful to God for their many blessings. A celebration of life service will be held at Pacific Christian Church (3435 Santa Maria Way, Santa Maria, CA) on Saturday, December 1st at 11:00. A reception will follow in the church hall.
