Long time Santa Maria resident John Manuel Jimenez, 79, passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family at his home in Santa Maria, California on January 18, 2021. John and his wife, Matilda were happily married for over 60 years.
John was born in 1941 in Albany, California. He was the second of nine children and the oldest son of John and Sara Jimenez. He was preceded in death by his younger sister Mary, but his remaining siblings, Carmen, Robert, William, Paul, James, Laura, and Camille, all live with their families in Northern California and the Bay area.
John moved to Santa Maria in the late 1950s and began working as a meat cutter at Frank's Market. It was there that he met his soon-to-be wife, Matilda Robles, who was also working there. John and Matilda were married in 1960 after a yearlong courtship. They quickly began to realize their dreams of making a home and raising a family in the area. Their oldest daughter, Christine, came a year later and their sons, John Michael and Andrew were soon to follow. Matilda is also from a large family and is the oldest of nine siblings, all of whom are from Santa Maria. Between John and Matilda and their extended family of brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles and cousins, the Jimenez-Robles family soon became one of the larger, long-time families of the Santa Maria area. John was a father figure and close friend to so many of his extended family.
John worked as a union meat cutter for over 35 years. He was a proud member of the United Food and Commercial Workers union and worked at some of Santa Maria's more locally owned grocery markets. While at Scolaris's, William Brothers and Vons. John became a friend to many and was well known throughout the community.
John was an avid outdoors enthusiast. He enjoyed hunting, boating, camping and recreational vehicles with his family and friends. He believed he was blessed to live in the California Central Coast region with so many outdoor recreational opportunities. He loved exploring and adventuring, and almost every weekend he took advantage of it. After his retirement in 1997, he always looked forward to his annual week's long hunting and camping trips that he made with his family and friends.
John Jimenez is survived by his widow, Matilda; his children Christine, John Michael, and Andrew; his grandchildren Selena, John David, Andrew, and Eden; and his great granddaughter, Zoey. John will be greatly missed by his survivors, extended family, friends, and many in the community who loved him so very much. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, John's funeral services will be limited to a private Catholic Mass at St. Louis De Montfort celebrated by close family. Interment will be at a later date
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.