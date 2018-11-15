John Mandler, after slipping away over several years due to Alzheimer's Disease, died on October 31, 2018. John, the son of the late Vernon Mandler and Edith Massagli was born on January 17, 1944 in San Francisco California. He attended public school and is a graduate of Sir Francis Drake High School. John proved to be patriotic and civic-minded from an early age. He dedicated his life to the communities in which he lived.
John retired from the San Rafael police force in 1982, after 15 years of service. During his time in the police force, John quickly promoted through the ranks earning the title of Sergeant. John not only successfully served and protected the community during his tenure on the police force he also managed to wreck 7 cars in his pursuit of justice.
John was also a proud and dedicated 37-year member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. When he moved to Santa Maria in 1995, John joined Santa Maria Lodge 1538 where he was very actively involved. Prior to his time at the Santa Maria Elks, John was a member of Petaluma 901. During his time in the Petaluma Elks, John served in many capacities and held many positions including that of Exalted Ruler in 1987/1988. He was Secretary for many years and was awarded the President's Achievement Award for Outstanding Secretary of the year 1993-1994 from CHIA. John also contributed his time and energy to The American Cancer Society and was a poll worker in many elections in Santa Barbara County. John was a member of the Elks Traveleer RV'ers and the Central Coast Sams RV'ers.
It didn't matter how you knew John—he loved a good time. You could have known him as an Elk, officer, husband, grandfather, or friend, and you would have been treated to his genuine kindness and humor. He was as comfortable and handsome in a tuxedo as he was in his legendarily outrageous costumes. John was a natural leader, many people looked up to him and sought his counsel. John was deeply respected. An articulate and intelligent man, John was a gifted teller of his adventurous tales; all of them entertaining, and most of them true.
A proud native of San Francisco and an avid sports fan, John was a lifelong fan of The San Francisco 49ers, and followed the career of golfer Fred Couples, appreciating his perseverance and tenacity. John was a great player of all games and excelled as a card player, he played cribbage relentlessly and poker ruthlessly all while smiling. John even took his smile, to the World Poker Tournament in Las Vegas.
John's charm and wit will be forever cherished by his wife, Sue Mandler. She was fond of referring to him as her, 'kind sweet proper gentleman 95% of the time.' Their marriage was filled with joy and happiness. He adored her and with his gifts for communication and expressing his love for her, gave her some of the best years of her life as their love and friendship grew over their 14-year marriage. They shared A love of RV road trips, Elkdom, Cats, Celebrating holidays and fun days -- many in costume, grand-kids, and great-grandkids.
Prior to a joyous marriage to Sue, John shared a successful marriage of 27 years with Pat Mandler that ended with her passing in 1999.
John is celebrated by his step-children: Sandra Blum, Mike Patterson, and wife, LeAnne. Grandchildren: Trish Kriksciun and husband, Tim; Nicole Owens and husband, Dave, and Chad Blum. John was also lucky enough to pass along his card-playing skills to his great-grandchildren, Martin Kriksciun, Dylan Mitchell Kriksciun, Nathaniel Blum and Sofia Blum. Additionally his Step children with Sue: Maria Eggert and husband Mark, Ron Malik and Steve Malik. Grandchildren Loreena Reneau and husband Brandon, Ray Eggert and wife Megan, Caitlyn Malik and Trevor Malik. Greatgrand children Selena and Leo Eggert and Gwendolyn and Thedore Reneau.
Preceding him in death were his sisters Linda Louise Meagor and Judith Ann Cirio, and his brothers Vernon Lea Mandler and Richard Louis Mandler.
On Saturday November 24, 2018 there will be a Mass at St. Louis De Montfort at 10:00 AM. A celebration of John's life at 11:30 AM at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge followed by a reception.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory.
