John “Bob” Lefebvre passed away peacefully at home in Santa Maria, Ca on September 17, 2018 with his daughters by his side. As a kid he enjoyed playing sports, choir and getting into mischief with his brother Jimmy. Bob graduated from Rice Memorial High School in Burlington VT in 1963. He entered the United States Air force 1964 thinking he would escape the cold weather of Vermont but soon found himself stationed in Newfoundland. He was honorably discharged from his final duty station at Vandenberg Air Force base. He moved to Santa Maria, a city he loved, where he worked as an LVN at Marian Hospital in the emergency room while attending Cal Poly. Bob also worked as an LVN in Santa Barbara at Hitchcock Clinic for many years where he made many dear friends before retiring in 2004. He spent most of his free time playing golf, rooting for the Boston Red Socks or his New York Giants. His favorite thing in the world was spending time watching sports with his grandson Jacob.
Bob is survived by his daughters Michelle Lefebvre Rodriguez and Suzanne Lefebvre and his much adored grandson Jacob Lefebvre. Bob is also survived by his sisters Mary Stevens, Margaret Dorey, Teresa Lefebvre, Barbara “Barbie” Thayer and his brother Richard “Dick” Lefebvre. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Rita and John Lefebvre and his brother Jimmy Lefebvre.
