John Lang (Big John, Jack, Jackie, Jay, Dad) passed away October 7th, 2019 at the age of 76. Originally from Freehold New Jersey where he remained through his high school years & assisted his father with the Lang Dairy delivery business.
He served in the United States Air Force and was assigned to the Central Coast of California. In this capacity he worked on the experimental rocket Blue Scout. He married, had two daughters and remained in the area for the duration of his career. His successful work in the aerospace industry included employment at General Electric, ITT/Federal Electric, Martin Marietta, and concluded with Lockheed Martin where he closed down the Titan Rocket program in 2006. Known for wearing crazy ties and his love of giraffes, he would lead work teams with precision and determination. Throughout his career he participated in several high security projects providing significant contributions to the safety and security of the nation. I would tell you about them, but then I would have to (you know the rest) ….
A lover of the outdoors, John spent time camping and fishing. He was a problem solver and would not hesitate to lend a hand. Whether it be making items to sell at the school fair or volunteering with his daughter's sports activities, he would jump in and offer assistance.
As a father he was stern but with a purpose. Always instilling a lesson and never missing an opportunity to offer a lecture to his children. He did this with love and the desire for them to be responsible and contributing adults. I would like to think that materialized.
Later in life he took up dancing. This was initiated by his eldest daughter's wedding where she requested, he dance with her for the father/daughter dance. Taking this task seriously, he enrolled in lessons and found that he had a natural aptitude. He continued on dancing and also accompanied his youngest daughter on the dance floor for her wedding where he carefully scripted the moves.
John is preceded in death by his daughters Christie Lang and Tracy Lang Wood, Elaine Lang (stepmother) and James Wood (son-in-law).
Organizational affiliations include: Boy Scouts Troop 151, United States Air Force, Orcutt American Legion Post 534, Elks (Santa Maria Lodge #1538 & Tahoe/Douglas Lodge #2670), California Rifle & Pistol Association, National Rifle Association, Alpha Gamma Honor Society, Volunteer at Douglas County Nevada Sheriff's Office, & Vaper Trail Vettes.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday November 10th between the hours of 11am-2pm at Cottonwood Canyon Winery 3940 Dominion Road, Santa Maria, CA. Please drop by to join us in toasting an amazing man!
