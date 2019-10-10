John Joseph Gapter was born in Gillette, Wyoming to John and Theresa (Cook) Gapter on Dec. 4, 1919, and passed away on Oct. 7, 2019, in Santa Maria, California. John grew up in Nebraska and served in the U.S. Army, 1942-1945. He was employed in informational technology for many years. John was a life-long learner and earned his University degree at the age of 78. John's religion was the foundation of his daily life.
John was preceded in death by his parents, brother James, sisters Dorothy Mertz, Marie Roethler, his wife Marian Dorsch and nephew David Schaefer. He is survived by his wife, Irma, sister Claire Schaefer of Santa Barbara, nieces Connie Mertz, Jennifer Callsen, Janet McGrath, nephew Deacon Robert Schaefer and many great nieces and nephews.
John will be remembered for his vital and enduring Faith in God and his steadfast good life.
Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 p.m., followed by Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Louis de Montfort at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Interment with military honors will follow in the original section of the Santa Maria Cemetery.
