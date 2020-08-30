John (Jack) P. O'Keefe

Jack O 'Keefe, 86, passed away peacefully on August 21st, 2020. He was born in Huron, South Dakota in 1934. Jack moved with his family to Los Angeles in 1943 then moved to Santa Maria in 1954. While attending Allan Hancock College, he was a four-sport athlete. Jack was a member of the US Armed Forces and ran the military golf course in Verdun, France playing many rounds of golf with the general. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he began to pursue his career as a professional golfer on the PGA Tour in 1961. Jack won the California State Open in 1963 where he shot the course record 63.
He moved on from the PGA Tour in 1964 and bought into the family business ultimately taking over O'Keefe Furniture. In 1970, Jack purchased Rancho Maria Golf Club with his partners Stan Brown, his brother, Jim O'Keefe, and Keith Adams. He was commonly known as the face of Rancho Maria and the last surviving partner. For 15 years, he bounced back and forth between the furniture store and the golf course. Jack worked tirelessly providing for his family running both O'Keefe Furniture and Rancho Maria Golf Club. He liquidated the furniture store in 1985 to devote more time to his golf career.
Still active competitively, he qualified to play in the Senior PGA Championship, Senior US Open and the Senior British Open numerous times where his best finish was 14th at Turnberry, his favorite course. Jack was inducted into the Santa Maria Valley Sports Hall of Fame in 1991, the first area golfer to play in the PGA Tour. In 2013, he was inducted into the Southern California PGA Hall of Fame for his significant contributions to the game of golf.
In 1964, he married his wife, Evie. He was a devoted and loving husband to her, and an always present and committed father to his four children. Jack was an extraordinary man, a role model, a mentor to many, and well respected by all. He was a man of Catholic faith who loved his family dearly. He had a great sense of humor, was a giver, and made everyone, even strangers, feel welcome. He enjoyed spending time at the family condo in La Quinta, a good BBQ, and plenty of quality wine.
Jack is survived by his wife of over 55 years, Evie (Kley) O'Keefe, his children, Jeff Morris, his wife, Shelley (Rush) Morris, and their children, Nicole and Dylan; Dana O'Keefe Whitted, her husband, Garth Whitted and their children, Delaney Whitted Nordquist (Peter), and Lindsey Whitted Valencia (Alex); Erik O'Keefe, his wife, Lori (Meier) O'Keefe and their children, Natalie and Kaia; Sean O'Keefe, his wife, Eva (Kohn) O'Keefe and their children, Jack and Sofia as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Dena O'Keefe, and his five siblings, Bill, Dean, Jim, Marilyn McComish, and Patricia Jones. The Santa Maria Valley has lost a valuable contributor in the community yet Jack's legacy will last forever.
Memorial services will be planned at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Jack O'Keefe Junior Golf Foundation at Rancho Maria Golf Club, 1950 State Highway 1, Santa Maria, CA 93455.
