John (Jack) P. O'Keefe
John (Jack) P. O'Keefe

May 29, 1934 - August 21, 2020

Jack was a valuable contributor to the community and his legacy will last forever. Due to COVID there will be a private, family only Funeral Mass. You are welcome to watch via livestream at sldm.org/live/ on Saturday, October 17th @ 10 AM. The family would appreciate hearing remembrances; please send them to RememberingJackOKeefe@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Jack O 'Keefe Junior Golf Foundation at Rancho Maria Golf Club, 1950 State Highway 1, Santa Maria, CA 93455.

