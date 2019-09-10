John “Jack” Hughes of Santa Maria, California passed away peacefully on Saturday morning September 7, 2019 at the age of 77.
Jack was born to Margret (Dugan) and John Hughes in Riverside, New Jersey on October 22, 1941. He enlisted in the US Air Force in 1962 and married his wife Marie (Nurthen) in May 1967. He began his military service at Patrick AFB, Florida, and completed his 20-year career at Vandenberg AFB, California. Jack continued to work in the aerospace industry at VAFB as an electronics technician for another 20+ years, including 2 years at a satellite tracking station in Thule, Greenland.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents and survived by his wife of 52 years, Marie, his sons John Hughes (Jennifer Magidson), Tim Hughes, and Dave Hughes (Kat Hannah), his daughter JoAnne Plummer (Joe Plummer), his brother Ed Hughes, and his beloved grandchildren Samantha Hughes, Micaela Plummer, and Matthew Plummer.
A Rosary will be held at Magner-Maloney Funeral Home on Sunday September 15, 2019 at 4:00 pm. Funeral services will be at St Louis de Montfort Church on Monday September 16, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory.
