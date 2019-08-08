John Homer Bushnell

He loved entertaining appreciative audiences with his piano playing and singing, as well as stories of his adventures as a Naval aircraft pilot in WWII. He continued to command a jet squadron in the Naval Reserves until 1980. He attended Santa Monica High School and then on to USC, where he studied music composition and met his first wife Elsa Winkler (1942- 1967). He worked for nearly two decades at NBC Studios. In 1998, he moved to Nipomo with his second wife LaVerne McCarrel (1969-2002). He is survived by three children, Constance Cornell of Oak View CA, Nancy Berk (Bob) of Los Angeles, John Bushnell (Lea) of Bend OR, eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
To plant a tree in memory of John Bushnell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
