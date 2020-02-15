John Hindmarsh of Nipomo, CA passed away in his sleep on Feb 4, 2020 in Grover Beach, CA at the care facility where he resided.
He was 86 years old.
John was born January 10, 1934 in Santa Barbara, CA. He grew up exploring the surrounding foothills which began a lifelong love affair with the outdoors. He attended Santa Barbara High, lettered in football and was proud to be a "Don". One of his first jobs as a young man was as a bellhop at the Mar Monte Hotel. He loved to say the tips were great and the people were colorful!
He met the love of his life at a beach party. The fact that she was engaged to someone else did not deter him! He turned on the charm and on June 23, 1957 he married Thelma Kaufman. They made their home in Santa Barbara and he took a job driving a Coors Beer truck to support his new wife. In 1960 they welcomed their first child, Linda Jean. John set his sights on learning the electrical trade and after successfully completing his training moved his family to Santa Maria where he was employed by his father-in-law at Electrical & Refrigeration, Inc. In 1962 they were living in their first home and before the end of the year welcomed their second daughter, Raelene. In 1974 he started his own electrical contracting company and was an integral part of the growing community for many years.
In 1989 he built his dream home in NIpomo, taking great pride in overseeing the entire endeavor. He and Thelma enjoyed making their home and yard a wonderful place. They enjoyed hosting friends and family for bbq get togethers as well as special occasions.
Over the years they were active members with the Ocean Waves Square Dancing Group and were quite a striking pair in their custom made outfits, which were hand tailored by Thelma, herself.
John's love of the outdoors was known by all. His favorite activity was hunting and fishing with his close friends, especially at their cabin in Colorado. Cousins Jeff Houston and Derrick Williams were like sons to him and always brought him joy.
In his later years, John told many wonderful tales of his outdoor adventures and activities, lighting up when he recalled specific events.
He was preceded in death by Thelma in 2001. He is survived by Linda and Raelene (husband Scott) and his grandchildren, Johnny (wife Stephanie) and Annastasia. Burial will take place at the Santa Barbara Cemetery with family in attendance. A Celebration Of Life will be scheduled at a later date to include friends and family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society in John's name.
Many thanks to all of the doctors, caretakers and medical personnel who provided wonderful service and comfort over the years, especially Fred and Thelma Padua, who were with him during his last year and who were truly invaluable.
