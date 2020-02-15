John Hindmarsh

John was born January 10, 1934 in Santa Barbara, CA. He grew up exploring the surrounding foothills which began a lifelong love affair with the outdoors. He attended Santa Barbara High, lettered in football and was proud to be a "Don". One of his first jobs as a young man was as a bellhop at the Mar Monte Hotel. He loved to say the tips were great and the people were colorful!

He met the love of his life at a beach party. The fact that she was engaged to someone else did not deter him! He turned on the charm and on June 23, 1957 he married Thelma Kaufman. They made their home in Santa Barbara and he took a job driving a Coors Beer truck to support his new wife. In 1960 they welcomed their first child, Linda Jean. John set his sights on learning the electrical trade and after successfully completing his training moved his family to Santa Maria where he was employed by his father-in-law at Electrical & Refrigeration, Inc. In 1962 they were living in their first home and before the end of the year welcomed their second daughter, Raelene. In 1974 he started his own electrical contracting company and was an integral part of the growing community for many years.