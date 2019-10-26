{{featured_button_text}}
John Frank Lira

John “Frank” Lira was a life-long local resident, having been born and raised in Lompoc. After graduating from Lompoc High School in 1968, he worked full time as an upholster for several years before beginning a career at Johns/Manville in 1974, eventually retiring in 2009 after 35 years on the job.

Throughout his life, Frank had many hobbies including trap shooting, pool and shuffleboard. He also enjoyed bowling, playing cards, and especially loved camping in his trailer. Frank was always accompanied by his “kids”, his mini service dogs Chico and Teddy, and through it all, he was always an avid Raiders fan.

He is survived by his sisters Mary Ratcliff, Stella Chavez, Mary Aguirre and Rosalie Handy; and brothers, Victor Lira and Michael, John, and Ramon Chavez.

Frank also leaves behind numerous godchildren, nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Starbuck-Lind Mortuary from 4-8 pm with a vigil at 6 pm. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 1 pm at La Purisima Catholic Church, graveside service to follow at Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery.

