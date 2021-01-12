John Everett Shuffield passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on December 28, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family in his Orcutt, California, home.
John was born in Cedar Glades, Arkansas, on September 25, 1929 to parents John T. and Ena Shuffield. He grew up in Port Hueneme, California, as one of seven children. It was there that he met Thelma Katherine Brown and married his beautiful bride on October 25, 1950. Together, they raised two sons, Johnny Michael and Jesse Alan.
John was drafted into the United States Army and served as a Corporal during the Korean War in 1951. He was a soldier with the 24th Infantry Division. In 1959, the family moved to Santa Maria and lived in Betteravia where he worked for Union Sugar. In 1965, they moved to Orcutt before John retired in 1991 after 33 years with the company. He enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling with his family in his free time.
John owned a red classic 1959 Cadillac convertible. He and his beloved car could be found at the Golden Donut shop on any given day where he would debate the current events with his friends while having a cup of coffee. John was very popular around the Orcutt community. He would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it. Some dubbed him a local celebrity or “legend.” He would chuckle at the nicknames and give a thumbs-up. John entered every car show possible. He made lifelong friends with car club members and won numerous trophies for his beautiful car.
He was a 45-year member of the Santa Maria Elks Lodge and a 50-year life member of the Orcutt American Legion Post 534.
John was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved time spent with family, and his grandkids were his world. In the last few years of his life, his dog, Shelly, was one of his favorite companions.
John is survived by two brothers, Ernest and Douglas, along with one sister, Helen Brandt. He is also survived by his sons, Johnny M. and his wife Kay, as well as Alan and his wife, Lesly. He will also be deeply missed by his six grandchildren: Johnny “Michael” Shuffield Jr., Tammy Shuffield, Adam Shuffield, Kathy Bumgardner, Chad Shuffield, Carly Shuffield Poss. He is survived by eight great-grandchildren: Everett Shuffield, Elijah Shuffield, Errah Shuffield, Emilee Shuffield, Tyler Nuttall, Isabella Shuffield, Kalina Bumgardner and Kolton Bumgardner. Honorary family members include Cherry White and Tristen Bloomer.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Thelma K. Shuffield, as well as parents John and Ena Shuffield, brother Jack Shuffield and sisters Lois McFarlin, Jessie Galya and Paulene Clark.
Under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, a private graveside service with military honors was held at the Santa Maria Cemetery on January 9, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Hospice and RN Patrick for the friendship and loving care given to John. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Dignity Health Hospice of Santa Maria.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
