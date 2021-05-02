John Edward Dewey was called to his heavenly father April 13, 2021.
John was born to Fredrick miller Dewey and Viola Ida Kuntz Dewey on March
30, 1940. John was born in Santa Maria, Ca. at Valley Hospital, one of thelast born there before Sisters Hospital opened.
He graduated Santa Maria High School in 1958. After leaving high school he joined the Air Force for 8 years. While in the Air Force he met the love of his life, Nancy. Soon after they were married.
They have 2 children, Carrie Lynn Dewey Chetwood of Santa Maria and Scott Paul Dewey of Fresno. Four grandchildren Robert Clyde Chetwood- Santa Maria. Jennifer Kay Chetwood - Santa Maria. 3 great grandchildren Charlotte-9, Amelia-7, and Macie-2. Grand daughters Hannah Dewey, and Lia Dewey from Fresno
He leaves his brother George Dewey-Bakersfeild and wife Nancy of 55 years.
Celebration of life will be on June 5. 2021 at 1 pm at Grace Lutheran Church 423 E Fesler st at 1 pm.
Enternment will be at later date with family.
Donations to cancer or heart foundations.
