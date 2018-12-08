John Delano Kunst, 55 passed away on December 1, 2018. He was born on April 9, 1963 in Santa Maria, California to Delano and Tommie Lou Kunst.
John graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1981. He continued his education at Allan Hancock College and received his Bachelor of Science degree from UCSB in Bio Chemistry.
Upon completion of his degree from UCSB John began his 30 year career at Santa Barbara Research Center-Raytheon Corporation, recently retiring in May of 2018.
It was while working at Santa Barbara Research Center in 1989, he met his future wife Tessa Razo, and were married in 1992.
His work ethic could be seen by all, and was always willing to share his knowledge. He was a weekend warrior always wanting to do what was needed to complete the task at hand.
John is survived by loving wife Tessa, his father Del, sister Jennifer Stowe (Mike), niece Amy, nephew Brian and aunt Bettye Rosser.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Tommie Lou Kunst and grandmother Ruth Drachenberg.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in John's name to the charity of your choice.
A Celebration of John's life will be held on December 11, 2018, 1:00 pm at Grace Lutheran Church located at 423 East Fesler Street, Santa Maria, California 93454. Burial will follow at the Santa Maria Cemetery.
